Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Up 13.2% – Time to Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.06 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.43). 9,515,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,119,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.38).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
