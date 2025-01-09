Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading 10.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). 7,537,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,789,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
About Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
