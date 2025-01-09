Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading 10.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). 7,537,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,789,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,705.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

