Roth Capital Estimates FuboTV’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FuboTV in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for FuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FuboTV’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. FuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FuboTV by 114.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 425,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 132,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FuboTV by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FuboTV by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,847.75. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,547,692 shares of company stock worth $7,322,751 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

