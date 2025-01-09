RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $178.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

