Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 306738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Ryerson Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $562.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 394,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

