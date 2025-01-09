Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $146,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

