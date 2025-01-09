Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook for BVN FY2024 Earnings

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

BVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,819 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.