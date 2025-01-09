ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Trading Down 1.2 %

ServiceTitan Company Profile

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $99.80 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.