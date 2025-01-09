Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Seven & i Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SVNDY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 115,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,629. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

