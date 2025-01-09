Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $342.25 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $342.25 million and approximately $73.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,190.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00454147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00110510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00210205 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00055538 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

