Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Down 0.8 %
Signature Bank stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 9.50.
About Signature Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.