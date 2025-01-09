Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 165,773 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,981,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $14,599,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,547,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

