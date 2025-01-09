Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at TD Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Shares of SKX opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

