Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.87. 60,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 179,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Separately, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Skeena Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

