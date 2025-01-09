Sleepless AI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $87.51 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $86.82 million and approximately $87.51 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,061.90 or 1.00002167 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,649.05 or 0.99558525 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 261,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.65217353 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $104,750,565.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

