Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 5,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,681,379.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.24 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -937.33, a P/E/G ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 123.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

