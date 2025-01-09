Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 226,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 190,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

