Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.13.

TOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Spin Master Stock Down 2.8 %

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Shares of TOY opened at C$32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.40. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

