Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Ventures Acquisition
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.