Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €31.20 ($32.16) and last traded at €30.95 ($31.91). Approximately 55,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.75 ($30.67).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.84.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

