STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) from a tender rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEP

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.24. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$75,604.20. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.