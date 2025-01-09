Stephen W. Laut Buys 942 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.32.
Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total transaction of C$301,056.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
TSE CNQ opened at C$46.99 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.25. The firm has a market cap of C$100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
