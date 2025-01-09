Stephen W. Laut Buys 942 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.32.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total transaction of C$301,056.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$46.99 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.25. The firm has a market cap of C$100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gerdes Energy Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

