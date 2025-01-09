Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $18.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,559 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,007,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,875,000 after buying an additional 646,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,795 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

