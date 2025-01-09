Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $474.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $33,592.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,250.54. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,615.38. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after buying an additional 427,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 137,145 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

