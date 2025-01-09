Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 26,411,793 shares changing hands.

Surface Transforms Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

