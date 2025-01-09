Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.51. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
