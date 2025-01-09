T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

TMUS stock opened at $215.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

