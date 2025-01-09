Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives $13.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 55,470 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
