Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,726,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

