Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
