Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 1019312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 18.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 626,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,884,000 after buying an additional 57,967 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

