Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $207.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,044,032,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,704,484 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

