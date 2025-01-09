The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

