The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE KO opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

