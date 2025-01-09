The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 43,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.
The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.4542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
