The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 43,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.4542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

About The Korea Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 76.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,220,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

