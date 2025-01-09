Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 88466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.96 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0298643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

