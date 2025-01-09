Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.49 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $462.11 million and $17.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,805,218,919 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

