TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 657,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 379,236 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TIM Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. TIM’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 4.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

