Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.94 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.