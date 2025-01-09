Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.65 and traded as high as $53.44. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 24,436 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,610.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.