Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.65 and traded as high as $53.44. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 24,436 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,610.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
