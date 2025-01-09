TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.50 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 255.72 ($3.16). 2,198,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,546,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,007.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.56.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £246,339.36 ($304,498.59). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

