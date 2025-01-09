Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Trading Down 12.4 %

TRVN stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

