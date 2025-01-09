Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $309.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 117,418 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

