Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

