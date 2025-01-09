Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

TFC opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

