Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 10,834 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $116.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Twilio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.