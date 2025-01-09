Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 10,834 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of TWLO opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $116.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
