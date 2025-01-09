Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,552 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

