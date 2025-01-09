Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,552 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on TWLO
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twilio
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.