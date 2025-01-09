UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.790-7.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NYSE:UNF opened at $215.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.87. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.60 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,968.30. This trade represents a 35.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $619,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

