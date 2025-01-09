Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 780.50 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 794 ($9.81), with a volume of 1228390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795.50 ($9.83).

Unite Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 839.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Unite Group

In related news, insider Michael Burt bought 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £99,504.12 ($122,996.44). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

