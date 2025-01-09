Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $38.85.

In related news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,912.72. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,669 shares of company stock worth $17,480,869 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

