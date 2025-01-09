USDS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110,274.16 (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, USDS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.15 billion and $110,274.16 worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDS token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,303.00 or 1.00122417 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,188.60 or 0.99998325 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Token Profile

USDS’s total supply is 5,732,694,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. USDS’s official website is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,733,716,143.97755667. The last known price of USDS is 1.00862622 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $100,233.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

